Janice's creative muse ready to receive art

Art galleries can often be stuffy, intimidating places often staffed by equally snooty and pretentious people eager to display an air of confidence and knowledge of art.
However, Janice Dance is determined not to give visitors to her soon to be opened MUSE gallery, Nabiac, that impression.
"I have never felt comfortable walking into an art shop, they can be so intimidating, and so sterile," she said.
"You see this big beautiful art and know you can't afford it, but want to look at it."
Janice plans to open the gallery early next month, in time for Christmas and the busy holiday period.
"We want to be warm and welcoming; and if they want to just browse, that's okay."
The gallery will have on display a varied range of work from across the Lower Mid North Coast, from Tea Gardens to Port Macquarie.
Paintings will be complemented with work from jewellers, potters and ceramicists.
"I have tried to find as many disciplines as possible; I have some jewellery but I would like more silversmiths."
Art for the home or excellent quality gifts that are unique, affordable and locally made will be included in the gallery's displays, Janice said.
To gauge artist interest in her project, Janice placed a post on Facebook.
It was the universe pushing me in that direction and it was how I survived those hard times.- Janice Dance
"We got an amazing response; it is amazing the talent which is out there."
The plan to open a gallery has been on Janice's easel for more than seven years.
"Nabiac needs something like this and we need to do something for the local art community."
Janice anticipated a relatively tough first year while the gallery established itself in the community.
"It's about knowing the artist and the market, and what locals want, but I know it is going to work."
Describing herself as an 'artist' - dabbling in acrylics, experimenting with water colour and mixed mediums, and ceramics - Janice said she knew how hard it was for creatives to get a sale.
"There are so few venues to exhibit and sell your work that you end up with a studio of work."
While she has been at the easel since 2015, her first piece recently was sold to an American buyer through the Edge Galleries, Taree.
Preferring abstract art, her subjects are primarily animals, birds and seascapes.
Studying for a Diploma in Nutrition and 'isolated' on her Coolongolook property, Janice was looking for a creative outlet in between swotting.
"It was the universe pushing me in that direction and it was how I survived those hard times."
The one-time Brit says Australia's weather was the main attraction to becoming a permanent resident back in 2008.
Janice arrived via the United States on a yacht.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
