The re-emergence of upcycling, reusing and repairing doesn't just help struggling households save dollars, it also has a positive impact on the environment.
Back in the day it was a standard practice for previous generations to repair anything that broke.
"We're working to rediscover these lost skills and create a truly circular economy here in the Mid-Coast region," Resource Recovery Australia Mid-Coast operations manager, Russell Ping said on the eve of the launch of this year's reuse, repair and repurpose competition.
Conducted by local not-for-profit reuse outlet Reviva, which has shops in both Tuncurry and Taree, the competition gives locals a chance to showcase their upcycling projects to inspire others and, at the same time win one of many Visa gift cards.
"As the cost of living grows and rising interest rates put further pressure on family budgets, upcycling, repair and reuse are becoming more and more important."
Reviva is part of the not-for-profit social enterprise Resource Recovery Australia.
Mr Ping said the creativity and skills of locals had been a highlight of the competition over the last three years.
"The Mid-Coast community have embraced the opportunity to showcase their talents since we launched the competition three years ago," Mr Ping said.
As the cost of living grows and rising interest rates put further pressure on family budgets, upcycling, repair and reuse are becoming more and more important.- Resource Recovery Australia Mid-Coast operations manager, Russell Ping
"We've seen entries using old clothing to create bed spreads, bed frames that became seating and even an entire outdoor bathroom made entirely from upcycled pieces," he said.
"This year we have a national prize of a $250 Visa gift card, a local prize of a $150 Visa gift card and a special category for children with the winner taking away a $50 Visa gift card.
"Every Reviva team around the country wants to see one of their locals take out the top prize.
"We know it will be a Mid-Coast local though, the talent and ideas here are second to none.
"At Reviva, we work to divert waste from landfill and provide employment and training opportunities.
"Every dollar spent at a Reviva reuse shop helps create real opportunities right here on the MidCoast."
Competition entrant and former winner Tamara Strong said: "Upcycling and reuse are my creative outlet, it feels great knowing that I'm also saving items from landfill, stopping them from rotting in the ground and literally going to waste."
Entry to the reuse, repair and repurpose competition is free and open to all members of the community.
To enter simply visit www.resourcerecovery.org.au/competition/
The competition runs until National Recycling Week, and entries close Friday, November 11.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.