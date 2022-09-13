Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

The Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) will be the first of 22 regional LGAs where motorists will receive real time traffic information on local roads.
The NSW government is expanding the Live Traffic NSW website and app to provide more reliable information to drivers in the Mid-Coast LGA, especially during emergencies like bushfires or floods.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said the ability for councils to share info via this tool was a fantastic win, particularly for areas impacted by extreme weather events.
"Having this one-stop digital shop for disruption across the road network is an invaluable tool for any community, especially one looking for a clear road out during a natural disaster," Cr Pontin said
"My community knows how crucial co-ordination is across government so the ability for local road impacts to now be fed into Live Traffic NSW by our council is a big step in the right direction, ensuring community members have access to the latest information at their fingertips."
This year during natural disasters the Live Traffic NSW website and mobile app traffic spiked up to 33 times the usual daily volume, with up to 660,000 sessions in one day, demonstrating the demand for real-time traffic information in a crisis.
The new information from 22 LGAs will be available on Live Traffic NSW and third-party apps from October.
