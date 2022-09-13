Great Lakes Advocate

Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

The Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) will be the first of 22 regional LGAs where motorists will receive real time traffic information on local roads.

Local News

