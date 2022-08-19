Great Lakes Advocate
Letter: Former council office ideal for public health facility

By David Scott-Hamilton
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:01am
I have been asking for some time why there is no public hospital in the Forster/Tuncurry region. I have sent emails to the local state member and also to the minister for health who have told me that a health facility is on the drawing board.

