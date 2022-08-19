Letter: Former council office ideal for public health facility

I have been asking for some time why there is no public hospital in the Forster/Tuncurry region. I have sent emails to the local state member and also to the minister for health who have told me that a health facility is on the drawing board.
After driving past what was the council office on Breese Parade, Forster and seeing it up for sale or lease and just near the new ambulance center what better place for that centre?
We need something real fast after reading the Sunday paper with the article that outlined the Great lakes region with the most in the age group with medical concerns (over 60 more likely to suffer stroke or heart conditions).
This is a growing problem and needs fast action. What do you think?
