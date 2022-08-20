Australia's premiere Shakespearean theatre company, Bell Shakespeare, is inviting Mid Coast students aged 16 years and above to audition for their prestigious John Bell Scholarship on September 7. 2022.
The auditions are an initiative connected to their their national tour of The Comedy of Errors that will play at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm.
In a life-changing opportunity for budding performers, three students will be selected to spend one incredible week training with Bell Shakespeare at their headquarters in Sydney.
These successful candidates will undertake acting masterclasses with Bell Shakespeare artists, observe rehearsals, receive specialist training, see live theatre, and more.
They will also have the opportunity to perform their winning monologue for founding artistic director John Bell, artistic director Peter Evans, and Bell Shakespeare artists, receiving feedback and mentoring.
Auditions take the form of a 15 minute workshop audition with a Bell Shakespeare artist where students perform a prepared monologue from the 2022 monologue list provided by the company, receiving feedback and direction from a professional Bell Shakespeare artist.
If it is not practicable to audition candidates in person, Bell Shakespeare will arrange a live virtual audition via Zoom.
Students from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.
Students must register for the workshop auditions by completing the online registration form available on the Bell Shakespeare website bellshakespeare.com, under the heading John Bell Scholarship.
If you, or someone you know, is enrolled in a regional high school and is 16 years or older by December 31, 2022, then you're qualified to audition.
Please contact Helen Knight at the Manning Entertainment Centre at helen.knight@midcoast.nsw.gov.au for more information, and for the monologue list to choose a piece to prepare.
School groups in the Mid Coast area that are booked in to see The Comedy of Errors at the Manning Entertainment Centre are eligible for the complimentary Regional Access Workshop program.
These workshops provide invaluable opportunities for students in regional areas to learn more about Shakespeare, live performance, and the production they are about to see, at no cost to the school.
Please contact Helen Knight at the email address above for special school group discounts (with a limited number of complimentary teachers' tickets), and to book students in for the performance and the workshop.
