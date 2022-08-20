Another era closes with the passing of a great man.
Niel Allen was a personal friend of mine and I am deeply saddened by his passing.
Niel was a strong Christian and I know he is now receiving the rewards God has promised.
No more dementia, no more pain.
Niel was one of Australia's great racing drivers of the 60s & 70s.
I first saw him when he battled Fred Gibson in Lotus Elans.
He purchased Frank Matich's Traco Oldsmobile sportscar and was almost unbeatable.
Neil also competed in touring cars driving a Ford Mustang against the likes of Pete Geoghegan, Allan Moffat and Norm Beechey.
He held the outright lap record at Mount Panorama Bathurst for over 30 years.
In 1970 Niel Allen, driving a McLaren M10-B Chevrolet F5000, set the Bathurst track alight with a blistering lap time of 2:09.7 seconds.
In 2010, after Craig Lowndes set the fastest lap ever seen, Roland Dane commented that Greg Murphy's lap record of 2:06.8594 in 2003 shouldn't have lasted as long as it did.
Going on that comment, no one would ever have expected a lap record to last 32 years, Niel Allen's time did.
Neil made a name for himself in the Tasman series.
He put a quality team together, run by Peter Molloy, a man Niel regarded as a racing genius, and started winning some races. In fact his efforts saw him finish third in the 1971 Tasman Series.
Niel set several track records at Warwick Farm driving his exPiers Courage McLaren F2 open wheeler.
He won the Tasman round at Sandown in 1970; he also won the New Zealand Grand Prix and races at Teratonga and Pukekohe in 1971 where he beat Frank Matich.
Niel was a successful developer and businessman. These pursuits saw his motor racing career curtailed.
Vicki and I met Niel and his wife Kerry when we stayed at their home. We immediately hit it off and became great friends.
Niel was even an author, reaffirming his strong Christian beliefs. The book was titled 'Why Did I Escape? Who Set Me Free? What Would Jesus Do?
Goodbye my good friend. Until we meet again
