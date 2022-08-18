Author talks return to Forster and Taree libraries

Following a two year hiatus in-person events are returning to MidCoast Libraries, Forster and Taree branches from next week and into September.
Over the past two year events have been held via Zoom sessions due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This Saturday, August 20 Christine Sykes will discuss her novel, The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast at Taree library from 11am, while she will speak at Forster library on Monday, August 22.
The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast is a moving and heart-warming story of secrets, love and the power of friendship.
It is inspired by Christine's own journey with tap dancing.
James McKenzie Watson will speak about his award winning novel, Denizen from 11am on Friday, August 26 at Taree library.
Denizen is a gripping and devastating novel that tackles a myriad of themes including fatherhood, mental illness and the ruggedness of rural Australia.
Medieval romance author, Alyssa James, will visit Taree library at 11am on Friday, September 9 to talke about her latest novel in the Conquering the Heart series.
Alyssa is a bestselling author with an inspiring career.
She has been a professional pianist, an international flight attendant, has a Master's Degree in Science and continues to work as a speech language pathologist.
Also at Taree will be best-selling psychological suspense author, Petronella McGovern on Tuesday, September 20 who will discuss her latest book, The Liars, a heart-stopping cocktail of family secrets, sinister unsolved disappearances and a community at war with itself from 6pm.
The author talks are free events, bookings are essential.
For more information and for bookings, head to www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events
