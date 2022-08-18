The Forster Bowling Club 2022-23 season has begun with the finals of the club triples championships.
The final was held between the teams of Gary Manuel, Jason Morse and Kevin Robinson against Ross Aldridge, Paul Meyers and Mark Aldridge.
Spectators were treated to some excellent bowls with Kevin's team ahead 10-3 after the seventh end.
However, the game began to change on the 11th end when Mark's team caught up to be six behind before yet another change.
Kevin's team won 34-17.
The start of round one of the pennant season was not what members expected.
Results were: Two A loss to Club West 9-1; two B loss to Taree Leagues 9-1; three A win against Bulahdelah 9-1; three B loss to Manning Point 9-1; grade 4 won against Sporties 9-1.
At the annual general 2022 meeting has been held Brian Harris was elected president, John Morton and Peter McNally, vice presidents, John Bagnall, secretary and John Gray, treasurer.
