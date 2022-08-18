Great Lakes Advocate

Lawn bowls

By Allan Hughes
August 18 2022 - 12:00am
Triumphant, Kevin Robinson, Gary Manuel and Jason Morse.

The Forster Bowling Club 2022-23 season has begun with the finals of the club triples championships.

