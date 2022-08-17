SOUTHERN United's top six hopes in Coastal Premier League football could be determined on Saturday in the clash against Coffs Harbour club Northern Storm at Boronia.
The Ospreys go into the fixture following a 2-0 loss to Sawtell last Saturday and a 5-0 win over Taree Wildcats in Taree on Tuesday night.
Coffs United and Coffs Tigers sit on top of the competition ladder and are both on 50 points to have to top two places in hand.
However, the remaining four places are contentious, with Macleay Valley, Southern United, Sawtell, Port United and Northern Storm all within a few points of each other.
Saturday's game was deferred from round eight.
The final weekend of the season-proper is scheduled for August 27-28 when Southern United will host Macleay in what will be another massive encounter.
Week one of the semi-finals will be on September 3 and 4.
It was a good week for the Ospreys in reserve grade, with a 5-2 result over Sawtell and a 4-0 win against the Wildcats.
