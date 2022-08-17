Great Lakes Advocate

The Ospreys go into the fixture following a 2-0 loss to Sawtell last Saturday and a 5-0 win over Taree Wildcats in Taree on Tuesday night

August 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Southern United's Beau Wynter on the ball during a Coastal Premier League clash this season. The Ospreys will host Northern Storm at Boronia on Saturday.

SOUTHERN United's top six hopes in Coastal Premier League football could be determined on Saturday in the clash against Coffs Harbour club Northern Storm at Boronia.

