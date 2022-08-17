Great Lakes Advocate

Surfers for Climate will host a family trivia night next week in Pacific Palms

August 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surfers for Climate CEO, Josh Kirkman. Image Jarrah Lynch

A grassroots organisation which is building pathways for surfers who have a passion for and are keen to become involved in climate action will host a special family friendly event in the Great Lakes this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.