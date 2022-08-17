A grassroots organisation which is building pathways for surfers who have a passion for and are keen to become involved in climate action will host a special family friendly event in the Great Lakes this month.
Surfers for Climate (SfC), designed to create unique take-off points for surfers to start their climate journeys, will host its Salty Brains Surf Trivia event next week in Pacific Palms.
Our trivia events, being held throughout Australia, are designed to be a family-friendly opportunity to engage on the issue in a social setting, Surfers for Climate CEO, Josh Kirkman said.
"We're thrilled to bring our Salty Brains Surf Trivia tour to the beautiful beaches of Pacific Palms," Josh said.
"We're inviting the community to get a team together, come along and test their knowledge of surfing, local surf legends, the beach and ocean and climate change at the Salty Brains Surf Trivia event next Tuesday, August 23," he said.
"Everyone is welcome from grommets to pros, mums, dads and everyone in between."
Surfers for Climate is running the oceans-themed trivia events in partnership with beverage partners around Australia, touring the East Coast with events also planned for Forster, Byron Bay, Torquay, Noosa, Brisbane, Merewether, Freshwater Sydney, Avalon, Bondi and the Gold Coast.
For Tuesday's event at the Pacific Palms Rec Club, Surfers For Climate is also donating 50 per cent of ticket sales to the local boardriders club of choice at checkout.
Surfers know the ocean better than most people, but our ability to read and rely on the ocean will be altered or lost as weather patterns grow increasingly extreme and unpredictable.- Surfers for Climate CEO, Josh Kirkman
"I'm privileged to travel around the country and meet so many surfers who want to chat with me about the changes they're already seeing in their patch of ocean from climate change," Josh said.
"Surfers know the ocean better than most people, but our ability to read and rely on the ocean will be altered or lost as weather patterns grow increasingly extreme and unpredictable.
"We hope this community trivia event series will be a catalyst for bringing together a local tribe of surfers, sun-cooked larrikins and other allies to have a good time and start conversations about how to amplify existing local climate action or start new change.
"Climate change is here now and it's up to every one of us to help protect the people we love, oceans and marine life, our communities and each other from its worst impacts."
Now living in Newcastle, the one-time Tuncurry local continues to maintain a strong connection with the community.
"I'm really excited to be bringing a bit of my work with Surfers For Climate back home and am stoked that the Reccy is supporting the cause."
The event will be hosted by local community member, Gav Scott, who is deeply connected to the area as well as someone who is passionate about environmental issues and surfing.
