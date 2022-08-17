Great Lakes Advocate

This win was a combination of brains and brawn, willpower married to muscle

By Phil Wilkins
August 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Wallamba players start celebrations after the comprehensive 31-14 win over Manning Ratz in the Lower North Coast grand final played at Nabiac.

It was a grand final for the ages at Nabiac: a first-half display of assault and battery by the Manning River Ratz, absorbed and almost welcomed by Wallamba before the Bulls ran out decisive winners of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership.

