Community Resources makes a special announcement

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:24am, first published August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Governor General's newest appointment

Community Resources has been acknowledged for its contribution to the community after governor-general, David Hurley and Linda Hurley accepted an invitation to become inaugural joint patrons.

