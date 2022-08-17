FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will have to win the remaining two games in the Group Three Rugby League competition-proper and hope other games go their way if they are to secure a top two berth for the semi-finals.
The Hawks dropped to third following a 24-18 loss to Old Bar Pirates last Sunday at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Old Bar has leap-frogged the Hawks on the ladder and holds a one point lead.
The Pirates also have a game in hand against competition leaders Port City, scheduled for next Tuesday evening at Port Macquarie.
Old Bar plays fourth placed Port Sharks on Saturday at Old Bar and last placed Taree City in the final round on Saturday, August 27.
Forster-Tuncurry meet Wingham on Saturday at Tuncurry and finishes with Wauchope at Wauchope on Sunday, August 28.
Wingham's currently fifth while the Blues are out of finals contention.
Captain-coach, Nathan Campbell, who played on against the Pirates despite a nasty head gash, admits the Hawks 'have a few kinks to iron out.'
Campbell was among Forster's best despite the injury.
Port City will finish minor premiers, meaning the Sunday, September 4 grand final will be played at Port Macquarie.
The Hawks are hoping to be their opponents.
Finishing third would mean the Hawks would host the minor semi-final on Saturday, September 3.
