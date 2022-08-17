Great Lakes Advocate

The Hawks dropped to third following a 24-18 loss to Old Bar Pirates last Sunday

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 17 2022 - 7:00pm
Forster-Tuncurry has dropped to third place on the Group Three competition ladder after losing to Old Bar. The Hawks will host Wingham Tigers this Saturday.

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will have to win the remaining two games in the Group Three Rugby League competition-proper and hope other games go their way if they are to secure a top two berth for the semi-finals.

