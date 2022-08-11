Great Lakes Advocate

GROUP Three Rugby League will meet today, Thursday, August 11

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge.

GROUP Three Rugby League will meet today, Thursday, August 11 to determine whether to put the grand final back from Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.