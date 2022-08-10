GREAT Lakes College's University Shield Rugby League team will head to Belmore Oval, the spiritual home of the Canterbury Bulldogs, for the semi-final against Bass High School on Friday, September 2.
The Hunter champions, Great Lakes secured a spot in the semi-final with a 26-20 win over Murrumbidgee in the quarter final played at the Harry Elliott Oval, where they were spurred on by a big and vocal home crowd.
Co-coach, Simon Maher said Bass would field a formidable side.
"All of their starting 13 play SG Ball,'' he said.
"But then again, a few of our players would have the ability to play SG Ball too.
"According to the shield convenor, Bass would be about the same standard as Murrumbidgee and we handled them okay.''
Top front rower, Trent Blomgren missed the quarter final win after breaking his wrist in a representative fixture.
"He gets the wrist out of plaster four days before the semi,'' Maher said.
"But I don't know if he'll be playing though.
"It might be too much of an ask.''
However, Maher pointed out that Travis Felsch stepped up in Blemgren's absence last match, where he scored three tries.
The team will attend Canterbury's captain's run at Belmore on the Thursday and also be at the Bulldogs/Storm NRL.
Maher said there would be a strong contingent of Great Lakes College students heading to the game.
"We'll have a bit of support there," he said.
"The support we received from the community was a factor in our win in the quarter final."
The clash will kick-off at 1pm.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
