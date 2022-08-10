Great Lakes Advocate

University Shield Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A section of the crowd that turned out at the Jack Neal Oval for the University Shield quarter final between Great Lakes College and Murrumbidgee.

GREAT Lakes College's University Shield Rugby League team will head to Belmore Oval, the spiritual home of the Canterbury Bulldogs, for the semi-final against Bass High School on Friday, September 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.