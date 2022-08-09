Southern United hit the road on for the last of the journeys to Coffs Harbour for the regular Coastal Premier League football season.
The home side, Northern Storm FC, had been showing vastly improved form in both grades over the last few rounds, and the Ospreys knew they would be in for a battle. As it was they shared the points with a 1-1 draw.
In first grade Northern Storm have been one of the big improvers this CPL season, and began the match in commanding fashion, using the full width of a very big Korora Oval pitch to full advantage.
They had a goal disallowed for offside early on, and then another when Rhys Dawes was adjudged to have been fouled in the Southern United penalty area. Following this early period of dominance though, the Storm found themselves gradually defending deeper and deeper as Southern United began to find their passing range, with both Ethan Perry and Flynn Parker causing headaches for their opposite numbers.
Unfortunately most of the shooting opportunities for the Ospreys went straight to the Storm keeper or wide of the mark, and so despite having the lion's share of the first half the teams went to the sheds with the score 0-0.
Southern United went straight to work after the resumption of play, and eventually the pressure told as Blake Harrison was released in behind the Storm defence, and he very calmly chipped the keeper to put the visitors in front. Shortly after this, Ethan Perry had a similar opportunity which might have put the match to bed, but the home keeper was up to the task.
This seemed to trigger the Ospreys to adopt a more defensive mindset, and they began to defend a bit too deeply, which allowed more and more space for the Storm midfield.
Eventually the Storm equalised with a well directed shot from distance, and within minutes of this the visitors were a man down as Parker was marched for a second yellow card. It was all hands to the pump for the Ospreys for the last 10 minutes, and they clung on to what could prove to be a valuable point.
"Today's result wasn't what we came for, but after that match we'll happily take the point," coach Jonathon Newman said. The Ospreys now look to Saturday when they take on a resurgent Sawtell at Boronia Park.
Reserve grade
BOLSTERED by the inclusion of talismanic striker Roan Whiteman, and the effervescent Dan Mansour, Southern United's reserve grade side took the field knowing that three points was the absolute minimum required from this fixture.
The first half though saw them defending at times desperately to keep out the home side. Early nerves gradually settled, and this allowed the Ospreys to start to get back into the groove of their passing game. With the half time score 0-0, the team talk was about sticking to the plan, maintaining team shape and the chances would come.
Eventually they did, with Whiteman playing a lovely assist to Mansour who finished well from close range. A goal to the good saw the whole side relax, and some lovely possession-based football followed.
Inevitably this led to more chances, and Marley Dunn put the visitors two goals up with a great finish from an acute angle.
Storm were unable to break down a resolute Southern United defensive block and the visitors secured an absolutely crucial away win, final score Northern Storm 0 Southern united 1
