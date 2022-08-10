WHILE his side is well placed to gain a top six berth and possibly better in the Coastal Premier League football competition, Southern United coach Jonathon Newman said it's far from a done deal.
"I don't like getting too far ahead of myself,'' Newman said as his side prepares to meet Sawtell on Saturday at Boronia.
This is a game the Ospreys would be favoured to win, however, Newman said Sawtell have shown improved form of late and drew 4-4 with Port United last weekend.
While the draw is deceptive due to clubs still having to play deferred fixtures, the Ospreys currently sit in third place on 25 points.
Sawtell is still a contender for a top six berth and are on 22 points.
The Ospreys shared the points in first grade last weekend against Northern Storm in Coffs Harbour.
The home side had two goal disallowed early and Newman admits his side may have been lucky to get the call on at least one of the decisions.
"We might have nicked a point last weekend. But we'll take it," he said.
However, Newman added he would have preferred to play Storm earlier in the year when the side was in the doldrums.
He said this had been a feature of the season - a number of sides struggled for a time, but seem to be hitting form at the right end of the campaign.
They'd like nothing more than to beat us and also make sure they don't finish the year with a 100 per cent losing record.- Southern United coach Jonathon Newman
Southern will meet the last placed Taree Wildcats next Tuesday in Taree.
The Wildcats haven't won a game this year, however, Newman expects it will be a torrid contest.
"This will be their grand final and I know they'll be putting their strongest side on the pitch,'' he said.
"They'd like nothing more than to beat us and also make sure they don't finish the year with a 100 per cent losing record.''
He also paid tribute to the Wildcats, who have at this point have met all commitments in first and reserve grades despite a lack of player numbers.
Taree president, Ben Sedlen said last week the club might not be involved in next season's Coastal Premier League.
Southern United will finish the season-proper with a home game against Macleay Valley, another club with top six aspirations.
Newman admits he isn't sure how the finals series works in regards to ground allocations.
However, he reasons the higher a side finishes, the more chance there is of playing a home semi.
"But whatever happens, the grand final will be at Coffs Harbour.
"And, whoever wins the comp will have to beat Coffs United or Coffs Tigers to do so.''
The two Coffs Harbour clubs are on top of the competition ladder.
Newman noted that it has been a successful winter so far for the Great Lakes footballing codes, with the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks rugby league side on track for a top four finish.
"It's good for the community; hopefully we can do our part."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
