Great Lakes Advocate

Strength and balance classes for over 50s Mid Coast residents

August 9 2022 - 2:00am
Council on the Ageing Australia (COTA) has developed a budget-friendly way for older people to exercise safely in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, and it is growing in popularity throughout the Mid-Coast region.

