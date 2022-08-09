'Get Dead Set' around end of life choices

The Groundswell Project Australia is calling on the nation to 'Get Dead Set' around death and dying, as part of its annual Dying to Know campaign.
An information sharing session will be held at the Manning Regional Art Gallery on Monday, August 15 from 10.30am to noon to encourage end of life discussion.
The event is an opportunity to ask questions and gain knowledge to ensure your end of life choices are consistent with how you want to be remembered.
Nationally recognised spiritual and business mentor, Shane McLeay, will facilitate the event along with guest speakers, National Association for Loss and Grief representative, Jennifer Perino, local marriage and funeral celebrant, Sarah Julian and Edstein Creative's Tim Jux will share insights from their respective industries.
Local funeral directors and council's cemeteries team also will be on hand to answer any questions.
There will be morning tea and everyone will leave with an information bag with resources that will encourage compassionate conversations with loved ones.
This year's theme of 'Get Dead Set' asks people of all ages and stages of life to overcome their fears or discomfort around death and take action on end of life planning in a way that is right for them.
For more on the Dying to Know campaign, visit https://www.dyingtoknowday.com/
