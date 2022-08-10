Great Lakes Advocate

Hilder made his first grade debut on Sunday against Macleay Valley

By Mick McDonald
August 10 2022 - 8:00am
Ashton Hilder with his dad, Troy, after the Hawks last gasp 36-34 win over Macleay Valley at Kempsey. Photo Forster-Tuncurry RLFC.

FORSTER-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell looks likely to keep under 18 halfback, Asthon Hilder in his first grade squad for the remainder of the Group Three Rugby League season.

