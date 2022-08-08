Great Lakes Advocate

Local Government Awards presented last Thursday, August 4

Updated August 9 2022 - 1:01am, first published August 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Senior land use planners, Sue Calvin and Alexandra Macvean with general manager, Adrian Panuccio accepting the award.

A project which included 10s of thousands of discussions, phone calls, managing drop-in sessions and monitoring website visits has earned MidCoast Council a highly commended award in this year's Local Government Awards.

