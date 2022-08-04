An estimated completion date of the Forster Civic Precinct, including the new MidCoast Council Libraries, Forster branch, is yet to be determined.
Replying to a question with notice from Peter Epov at last week's July monthly council meeting, corporate services director, Steve Embry said council was working through the work schedule for the completion of facilities.
Cr Epov asked for a progress report on the completion of the Forster Civic Precinct, including the schedule for the completion of the Forster library, and its opening to the public.
He also asked what would be the estimated additional costs to fit out the library, the office and the tourist information centre?
"There are works required by Enyoc to complete the council facilities to "warm shell" fit-out under the contract and then works required by council for the final fit out including technology, furniture and fittings," Mr Embry said.
Enyoc Pty Ltd was awarded the contract by council to construct the building more than five years ago.
Given the inflation environment and the increase that council has experienced in other contracts recently it is reasonable to assume that the variation costs and fit out costs that council had anticipated previously would be increased.- MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry
"Once a completion date is confirmed this will be reported to council."
Warm shell means a space/building with an unfinished interior, but with air conditioning, drop ceilings, plumbing, and interior lighting installed.
"As previously advised to council (initially at a workshop held on November 11, 2020) there were variations to the warm shell fit out required by council post entering into the contract with Enyoc," he said.
"These variations related to the fitting out of additional floor-space, the addition of the customer service centre and other design changes.
"Council is responsible for these variations.
"Council is also responsible for the fit out as mentioned above.
"Given the inflation environment and the increase that council has experienced in other contracts recently it is reasonable to assume that the variation costs and fit out costs that council had anticipated previously would be increased.
"Once these details are confirmed a report will be provided to council."
