North Diamond Beach community information session

A community information session on the planning proposal lodged over land at North Diamond Beach will be held at the Black Head Surf Club on Tuesday, August 23 from 6pm.
The planning proposal is to rezone a 25-hectare precinct of land north of the Diamond Beach village from a tourist zone to a mixture of the general residential zone and the medium-density residential zone.
Advertisement
The intended outcome of the planning proposal, should it be approved by the Department of Planning, is to permit permanent occupancy of the existing approved tourist development across the precinct and to encourage medium-density residential development on undeveloped sites in the southern half of the precinct.
The session will provide interested members of the community with the opportunity to hear from MidCoast Council on the process that is required to be followed when a planning proposal is lodged.
It will also provide an opportunity to provide feedback to council on your views about the proposal.
The community meeting follows a resolution by the elected council to defer a decision on whether to seek a "Gateway Determination" from the Department of Planning to begin the planning proposal process.
All are welcome to attend the information session.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.