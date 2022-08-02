Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head Surf Club on Tuesday, August 23 from 6pm

August 2 2022 - 9:00pm
North Diamond Beach community information session

A community information session on the planning proposal lodged over land at North Diamond Beach will be held at the Black Head Surf Club on Tuesday, August 23 from 6pm.

