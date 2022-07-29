A group of Tuncurry residents are meeting tomorrow to voice their concerns about a proposed development in Taree Street.
The 32-lot project would include the demolition of existing buildings - some within a heritage conservation areas - and the construction of a new road.
The protest will be held from 1pm at Barclay Close, Tuncurry tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, July 30.
According to protest organiser, Tony Aldridge, a letter informing residents of the planned project, by Site Research and Development Pty Ltd, within a 50 metre radius of the site.
We all want to see progress go ahead, but there isn't the infrastructure to service this area now, Mr Aldridge said.
He said the land was heritage listed and it was the site of three, well established Norfolk Island pines.
Invitations also have been extended to MidCoast Council councillors and staff.
