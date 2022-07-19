By early 1937, Manning Shire Council was well aware of public concerns with the safety of the service (Dungog Chronicle, Friday May 21:1937): "Council was advised that in October 1936, the punt had grounded on a sand bank and been carried quite some distance after it was re-floated; the anchor being unable to hold. At the time, press had reported that the method of transport was entirely out of date and that it had caused a wave of fear amongst the public."