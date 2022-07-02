Great Lakes Advocate

Royal Hotel syndicate buys Taree's Manning Hotel

July 2 2022 - 9:00pm
This is the first time the asset has been offered to market in more than 16 years.

FOLLOWING the record sale of the Port Macquarie Hotel this week, specialist agency HTL Property has doubled down in the region with another significant sale in the form of Taree's Manning River Hotel.

