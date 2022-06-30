Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

2022 Brick and Rolling Pin Competition at Stroud

June 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bricks, rolling pins, and rubber chooks are the name of the game. Photo supplied

Bricks, rolling pins and rubber chooks will be thrown on Saturday, July 9 in Stroud's annual Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Throwing Competition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.