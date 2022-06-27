This appeared to allow the home side to relax a little, and just 10 minutes later Josh Treasure, on for Blake Harrison, finished off a move from Flynn Parker when the keeper could only parry Parker's shot into Treasure's path. With the match seemingly secure the Ospreys emptied their bench to over-run the Bombers, but it wasn't until four minutes from time that they troubled the scorers again, when Beau Wynter headed home a dangerous corner from Reyne Black to make the final score Southern United 4 Boambee 0.