AFTER the double blow of losing both grades to Coffs City United the previous weekend, Southern United were desperate to return to winning ways with the visit of the Bombers from Boambee in Coastal Premier League football.
The big news unfolding from the Coastal Premier League this week though was the withdrawal of the Boambee reserve grade side from the competition by the joint boards of Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football, after Boambee notified Southern united of their intent to forfeit the reserve grade fixture because of low player numbers.
This was the third reserve grade forfeit by Boambee this season, prompting their removal from the competition.
The first grade was a must-win fixture as Southern United took on a depleted Bombers first grade outfit at Tuncurry.
The visitors were missing several key players, and the 12 man match day squad was reduced to 11 with the late withdrawal of midfielder Joey Newman on game day because of a positive COVID test. COVID also ruled out the Osprey's central midfield linchpin Graeme Pearson, with illness, absence and injury forcing several more changes in the home side's lineup as well.
Bayden Schumann and Beau Wynter, returned to the side, and Flynn Parker along with Jarrod Naylor were elevated to the starting lineup. Pearson's absence saw Brock Gutherson shift into the central defensive midfield role. It was little more than 10 minutes into the match when Southern United grabbed the lead, Mark Mallia bagging his third in as many outings with a fine finish.
Boambee rarely threatened with Christian Penny isolated in attack as the Ospreys dominated possession, but as has happened so often this season, could not find the back of the net to ram home this dominance.
The half time talk was all about composure and patience, but a nervous 10 minutes followed after the restart as Boambee almost scored with a lob over Dawes in the Ospreys goal. At 15 minutes into the second half, Southern united doubled their lead with a powerful header from Bayden Schumann.
This appeared to allow the home side to relax a little, and just 10 minutes later Josh Treasure, on for Blake Harrison, finished off a move from Flynn Parker when the keeper could only parry Parker's shot into Treasure's path. With the match seemingly secure the Ospreys emptied their bench to over-run the Bombers, but it wasn't until four minutes from time that they troubled the scorers again, when Beau Wynter headed home a dangerous corner from Reyne Black to make the final score Southern United 4 Boambee 0.
With first grade coach Jonathon Newman sidelined with COVID as well, United's assistant coach Ron Schumann and reserve grade coach Julian Mallia were pleased with the outcome.
"It was frustrating that we couldn't convert our first half chances - if we could have, that game could have been in the bag at half time. The great thing was we did create a lot, and looked solid defensively," Schumann said.
"We told the boys to relax, be patient and the goals would come, which they eventually did - very happy to get the points today," Mallia added.
Schumann was player's player, with Gutherson, Wynter and Mallia all grabbing a share of the points. There was some concern late in the match as Mallia limped off with a knee injury, and the Ospreys will keep their claws crossed that he recovers in time for next weekend's trip to Bellingen.
