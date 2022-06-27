Great Lakes Advocate

Bayden Schumann shines as Ospreys stun Boambee

Updated June 28 2022 - 6:10am, first published June 27 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayden Schumann was player of the match in Southern United's 4-0 win over Boambee at Tunciurry.

AFTER the double blow of losing both grades to Coffs City United the previous weekend, Southern United were desperate to return to winning ways with the visit of the Bombers from Boambee in Coastal Premier League football.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.