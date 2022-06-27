Great Lakes Advocate

Swimming North Coast

By Faye Rowles
June 27 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Fleming earlier this year was a team-member of of the gold medal winning Australian State age swimming held at the Adelaide Aquatic Centre.

Forster swimmer, Joel Fleming has been selected in the target transition squad following success at the Australian Age Swimming Championships earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.