Forster swimmer, Joel Fleming has been selected in the target transition squad following success at the Australian Age Swimming Championships earlier this year.
Fifteen-year-old Joel Fleming returned from the Australian age swimming championships, held at the Adelaide Aquatic Centre in April with a coveted gold medal after the NSW relay team won their event.
Advertisement
Joel is one of five swimmers from the vast Swimming North Coast area to be selected in the NSW State squads following their achievements at Swimming Australia events.
Macksville swimmer, Bailey Whitton has been selected in the Sharks squad after swimming the qualifying time in a final at Australian Age Swimming Championships.
Ella Jones Trinity Lismore has been selected in the Paralympic Pathway SAL Podium, categorised Para Athletes.
Ella also has been selected to swim in the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, England in late July early August.
Alstonville's McKinley Arnison and Ben Auckram from Lismore Workers have been selected in the State Para Development squad.
They must have achieved squad standard times.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.