The Hawks were in early after big centre Greg Davis took a pass from five-eighth Aaron Hill to smash his way over for Adrian Davis to convert. The Hawks had dominated the opening exchanges and Uhilia was in soon after when Glover put in a kick from short range and the winger was first to the ball. Davis then landed an angled conversion. Wingham stand-in captain Aaron Groom crashed through for his customary try from close range for Fletcher Lewis to add the extras to reduce the margin to six, but interchange forward Anthony Kerwin worked is way over for Forster's third converted try. Seconds before halftime Lewis added a penalty after Davis attempted a short line drop that didn't go the required distance and the Hawks led 18-8.