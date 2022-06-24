Border closures in the north and unprecedented flooding were just some of the obstacles clubs from across the Swimming North Coast (SNC) area faced during the past 12 months.
Many clubs lost their pools and have no idea when they are likely to be able to access them, SNC stand-in president, Jo Hodgson told members attending this year's annual general meeting.
Advertisement
"Community sport State-wide was suspended and we were not able to hold swim meets until late October."
This year's AGM was held on June 19 at the Sawtell RSL, and for those who could not attend, via Zoom.
However, while Zoom was made available, there were fewer representatives from clubs attending this year, mainly attributed to continuing issues with the floods and COVID-19.
SNC extended its congratulations to Trinity Lismore swimmer, Ella Jones who was selected to represent Australia in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Other highlights of the past 12 months included:
Division one was held in Coffs Harbour, with Coffs Harbour taking the title of champion club.
Declan Sutton from Macksville was crowned men's open champion and Sophie Mayes, Trinity Lismore was women's open champion.
The short course championships were held at Forster and Evans Head simultaneously with Alastair Miller from Alstonville claiming the men's open champion title, while the women's was won by Sophie Mayes from Trinity Lismore.
Top short course club was once again Coffs Harbour.
Division two champs Coffs Harbour also was the top club.
Total memberships this year was 2211, slightly down on last year.
Also in this report were records broken-514 in total.
Awards were presented to:
Joanne Hodgson, Bellingen, technical official of the year;
Faye Rowles, long service award (40 years)
Ann Pilkie, Laurieton was elected president, vice presidents-north Faye Rowles, Twin Towns, South Joanne Hodgson, Bellingen; secretary, Jo Kilburn withdrew; treasurer, Helen Green, Twin Towns; registrar, Graham Canning, Lismore Workers; area technical swimming co-ordinator, Jennie Riley, Woodenbong; development co-ordinator, Peter Brack, Kingscliff; area competition committee, Julie Carmichael, Forster and Julie Woods Sawtell; area development committee, Shannon Comerford, Casino and Rachel Merchant, Twin Towns; area technical swimming committee, Brian Grant, Port Macquarie, Helen Green, Anthony Johnson, Alstonville; Andrew Jones, Taree, Donald Law, Lismore Workers, Warren Philllips, Port Macquarie, Ann Pilkie and Faye Rowles.
All committee members are qualified referees and therefore elected.
Advertisement
The two casual vacancies on the management will be advertised in the near future as will the vacancies on the competition and development committees.
I am looking forward to working with the new committee for the benefit of all swimmers in the area.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.