Hawks juniors win prestigious title

A $2500 grant will enable Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club to conduct games with confidence both players and volunteers are being looked after after being named the Essential Energy Community Choices Champions for 2022.
The prestigious title comes with $2500 funding which the club plan to put towards the purchase of vital first aid equipment.
"The Junior Hawks feel so grateful to have the ongoing support of our community, and thanks to the $2500 in funding we've received through Essential Energy's Community Choices program, we'll be able to continue our commitment to player welfare," sponsorship co-ordinator, Kirrily Cloak said.
The annual Community Choices program allows people across the Essential Energy network to nominate and vote for eligible community groups, like Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club.
Essential Energy chief commercial officer, Justin Hillier said the company was delighted to share the funding between community organisations in its network area.
"We know community groups have been doing it tougher than ever this year, so we hope this news can help give them a lift," he said.
If you would like to donate or sponsor the Junior Hawks to help build a strong junior rugby league community in Forster Tuncurry, please contact Kirrily Cloak via email at sponsorship.juniorhawks@gmail.com.
For more information about Essential Energy's Community Choices Program visit www.essentialenergy.com.au/choices.
