Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby League

June 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks juniors win prestigious title

A $2500 grant will enable Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club to conduct games with confidence both players and volunteers are being looked after after being named the Essential Energy Community Choices Champions for 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.