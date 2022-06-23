Arty is a nine-year-old corgi and dachshund mix with exceptional manners.
He is an inside boy, and the most gorgeous little gentleman you could ever wish to meet.
Arty's humans loved him so much, but due to health issues they have to move into an assisted living facility and are devastated they have to rehome their little mate.
He enjoys walks to meet new friends and is very good on the lead. His loves to be near his humans, so if you are home a lot and he will be happy.
He does love tennis balls and will play fetch as if he was still a pup.
Arty has no health issues and has all his vet work up to date.
To adopt Arty, call the dog welfare officer on 0490 165 148.
AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation number is R251000222.
