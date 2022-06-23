Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

By Nsw Awl Manning Great Lakes
June 23 2022 - 10:00pm
Arty is more of a senior citizen than the usual pet of the week, but he is adorable and loves humans. Photo supplied

Arty is a nine-year-old corgi and dachshund mix with exceptional manners.

