Whatever it takes.
That's NSW mantra going into Friday night's women's State of Origin rugby league fixture against Queensland, the match being played at Canberra for the first time.
Advertisement
For the second successive year Forster's Kylie Hilder will be coaching the Sky Blues, with the squad arriving in Canberra last Monday to prepare for the fixture.
This will be the the fifth women's origin game since the series was rebranded in 2018.
Hilder told the Advocate last year that the last minute, 8-6 loss to Queensland in the game played on the Sunshine Coast in 2021 gave her sleepless nights for months afterwards.
"Mistakes cost us that game,'' she said.
However, that nightmare is now in the past as Hilder looks to plot NSW's first win over the Queenslanders since 2019.
Her first decision was to stop all talk about the cold weather.
"All banned. No talking about how cold it's going to be. There's actually a fines system if you do bring up how cold it is," Hilder told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"We're trying not to focus on what the result will mean if we don't win, but getting that win will be important. We're really keen to get that shield back. Our saying is whatever it takes.''
All banned. No talking about how cold it's going to be.- Sky Blues coach, Kylie Hilder
Hilder described last year as a 'learning curve' for her as far as coaching at State of Origin level was concerned.
Eleven of the 17 strong squad played in the 2021 NRLW grand final for either the St George Illawarra Dragons or Sydney Roosters earlier this year.
The competition was held over from 2021 due to problems associated with the pandemic.
Hilder was an assistant coach with the Sydney Roosters. Dragons prop, Kezie Apps will captain NSW for the fourth time.
Meanwhile, the 2023 women's Origin will switch to a two game series. This was announced last week.
Hilder and her Queensland counterpart, Tahnee Norris have both questioned the decision.
"It's great they're increasing it from one to two, but I'm a bit confused by two,'' Hilder admitted.
"If they're going to increase it, it should just go to three.
Advertisement
"It'll be interesting next year if it happens to be 1-1, it's very deflating for the girls to walk away from an Origin series where there's no winner, or the winner is going to be determined by the previous year's winner.''
Norris said she was 'confused' by the decision.
"I was hoping for next year (to move to three-game series)," she said.
"This is the best of the best, this game, I think it deserves three... I was (confused) a little bit.
Meanwhile Gloucester product Tayla Predebon will play for the Newcastle Knights in the 2022 NRLW to start in August.
Predebon, a prop, was a member of the premiership winning Sydney Roosters team in the 2021 competition. This was her debut in the NRLW.
Advertisement
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.