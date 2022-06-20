Looking towards the future of Hallidays Point

Who better to ask about the future needs of a community than the residents themselves.
"Locals know their neighbourhood best," MidCoast Council natural systems and land use planning manager, Gerard Tuckerman says.
"That's why we're asking the Hallidays Point community to tell us what they think the area should look like in the future,' Mr Tuckerman said.
The invitation is to help council develop its Hallidays Point Place Strategy, which will cover Black Head, Diamond Beach, Red Head and Tallwoods, along with large areas of farmland, forests, parks and reserves.
"There will be various opportunities to share your ideas with us over the coming months," he said.
"Right now, you can head online where you'll find a number of opportunities to share your ideas and thoughts for the future, including a short survey and interactive map.
"Tell us what you love about Hallidays Point and share your ideas on what Hallidays Point area might look like in the future.
"Have your say on future considerations such as conservation, open space, access, community infrastructure and development in Hallidays Point."
It's a popular area for visitors, sea-changers and tree-changers, which have created demand for more residential development, Mr Tuckerman said.
After it is finalised, the Place Strategy will guide the way land in Hallidays Point will be used for coming decades.
It also will outline how council can ensure sustainable development.
Technical studies are also being prepared, including biodiversity, traffic, and bushfire.
The Hallidays Point Place Strategy will also align with other council documents such as the Housing Strategy, Greening Strategy, Climate Change Policy, Urban Release Areas Report and Biodiversity Framework.
An opportunity to share your views via online tools will remain open until Sunday, July 17.
Later this year, there will be opportunities to meet council's project team in the area.
To receive up-to-date information, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/yourplace-hallidayspoint
