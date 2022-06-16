Great Lakes Advocate

Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) has partnered with Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie campus' future moves program

By Linda Drenkhahn
June 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbiegail Ray and Laura Whitby (Year 5)

In a move towards widening participation in tertiary education and broadening awareness of the range of future employment opportunities, Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) has partnered with Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie campus' future moves program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.