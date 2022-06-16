In a move towards widening participation in tertiary education and broadening awareness of the range of future employment opportunities, Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) has partnered with Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie campus' future moves program.
Research shows that starting a conversation about careers with children early will encourage them to consider and plan their educational pathway to work in an occupation they will love and enjoy.
Kindergarten, Year 1 and 2 enjoyed an aspirational story about a scientist and played a game of careers dress ups.
Their discussion was about selected jobs, where these people would work, tools they would use and skills they might need.
Years 3 and 4 were guided through a game of Lucky or Smart which involved discussion about high school, university, TAFE, aspirations and resilience.
Year 5 thought about what their future life might look like, and how to experience success and happiness.
Their Imagined futures activity included having a Polaroid photo taken and making it into a fridge magnet to take home to remind themselves of their aspirations, and to constantly work towards them.
Year 6 had a chat about high school to dispel fears and completed a code buster activity.
Years 7 and 8 played a team game which encouraged discussion about future education, training and the huge variety of jobs available, while Years 9 and 10 engaged in a design thinking workshop, involving working in a team, solving a problem and culminating in a short group presentation.
This was an activity reflective of the way some university courses assess their students.
Year 10 also participated in a subject selection presentation.
Lots of great prizes were given out and follow up activities are planned for later this year and 2023.
