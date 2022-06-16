Great Lakes Advocate

Pacific Palms struggles to provide rentals

By Jeanene Duncan
June 16 2022 - 3:00am
Has the rental crisis softened?

According to many city and regional-based real estate experts NSW is in the grip of a worsening rental crisis with no relief on the horizon following record floods in the State's north, record-high rental prices and low vacancy rates.

Local News

