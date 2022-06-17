SOUTHERN United make a welcome return home tomorrow, Saturday, June 18 when they tackle Coastal Premier League football heavyweights, Coffs Harbour City United at Boronia Park.
"After travelling away for seven of their 10 matches so far this season, we're at home for consecutive matches,'' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said.
The Ospreys go into the clash on the back of successive draws, on Tuesday, June 7 against Port United and the second last Monday against Macleay Valley.
Sickness and suspensions cut into the club's roster for the clash against Macleay.
The Ospreys managed an impressive 5-1 win in reserve grade.
However, Coffs City will be Southern's biggest test to date.
They are dominating the competition and have opened a six point gap over second placed Bellingen.
The Ospreys are currently eighth, although the ladder is slightly misleading with some catch-up games still to be played.
Meanwhile, Forster-Tuncurry will aim to end to a two game losing streak in what will be a crucial Group Three Rugby League encounter against Macleay Valley this Sunday, June 19 at Tuncurry.
After starting the season with two wins, the Hawks slumped to successive losses to Port City and Old Bar, although captain-coach Nathan Campbell insists he's not getting too stressed about the defeats.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
