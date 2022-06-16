George is a six-year-old male who is in desperate need of a loving home.
His elderly owner has moved into an aged care facility that unfortunately does not allow four-legged friends.
Advertisement
George is a super chilled cat with a sweet meow.
He loves cuddles and is happy to warm your lap and reward you with comforting purring.
George loves to swish his tail and take lots of naps in sunny spots.
He would prefer a home without small children, but does tolerate them.
His adoption fee is $50 and he will come desexed, flea and worm treated, vaccinated and microchipped.
If you would like to meet George call the animal welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.