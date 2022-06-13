One of the greatest exhibitions of motor vehicles of yesteryear snaked its way into the Great Lakes for the annual Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club's Motorfest, Tuncurry
Held at John Wright Park, Tuncurry, on Sunday, June 12, hundreds of vintage and late model vehicles and motor bikes lined up to the delight of motoring enthusiasts and interested members of the public.
The iconic event, which has been held annually for more than 25 years, is one of the biggest and best on the Mid North Coast.
