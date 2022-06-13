Great Lakes Advocate

The Tanks is named after the large water tanks which once occupied the nearby foreshore parkland.

By Anne Evans
June 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tanks is a popular swimming hole all year round.

'The Tanks' is a protected ocean swimming pool created by a natural offshore rock seawall which runs parallel to the coastline at Forster's Shelley Beach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.