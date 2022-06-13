'The Tanks' is a protected ocean swimming pool created by a natural offshore rock seawall which runs parallel to the coastline at Forster's Shelley Beach.
This double rock outcrop is open to the ocean at both ends and in the middle.
With variations due to tides, dimensions of the pool created by these two unique rock formations shows a total length of about 275 metres while the width of the protected swimming strip is approximately 25 metres.
As is the case with the Forster Ocean Baths being referred to as 'The Bullring', the 'The Tanks' earned the name from historical structures which, in this case, were located along the foreshore parkland in front of the present Forster Public School.
Researching archives held by the Great Lakes Historical and Maritime Museum reveals the following information relating to the current use of the designation, 'The Tanks', to identify this site.
"In 1825, the region encompassing Wallis Lake was part of the million-acre land grant given to the Australian Agricultural Company (AAC).
"Soils were poor and unsuitable for agriculture, so the grant reverted to the Crown.
"By 1831, however, timber cutters were working around the district.
"They scoured the rainforests for cedar and pine using the Wang Wauk River and Wallis Lake to float logs to the coast.
"A community which slowly emerged at the entrance to Wallis Lake was known as Minimbah until it was surveyed in 1869 when it was renamed after William Forster, the then Secretary of Lands (1868-1870).
"Tuncurry was known as North Forster until 1875 when entrepreneur, John Wright, set up there.
"He adopted the local Worimi Aboriginal place name Tuncurry which is thought to mean 'plenty of fish'.
"Timber cutting, milling, shipbuilding, fishing and the emergence of oyster farming were the principal industries in the early days with sailing ships carrying cargoes to Sydney.
"Due to an increase in sea traffic, a pilot station was operating at the entrance to Wallis Lake in 1872.
"In order that the bar at the entrance to Wallis Lake would remain navigable at all times, a breakwall extending out to sea was planned for the southern side of the Wallis Lake entrance with rock to be quarried from Bennetts Head."
Gazing south from Second Head Lookout, between Forster Main Beach and Pebbly Beach, affords a view of Bennetts Head with the area now referred to as 'The Tanks' in the foreground.
At this lookout is a plaque which refers to the railway which passes through 'The Tanks': "Railway - once upon a time. Forster's railway was built in 1900 with a three foot six inch gauge to carry rock for the breakwater from a quarry on the sea face of Bennetts Head one and a half miles long.
It travelled through 'The Tanks' area where the two locomotives were watered and serviced along the land between Head and North streets to swing in an arc to the breakwater. Dismantled in 1903, the locomotives and plant were shipped to Tasmania."
Where the line passed along the foreshores in front of the current Forster Primary School, a three metre high wooden structure supported two large steel tanks which housed water from which the locomotives replenished their own tanks so that steam could be generated.
A windmill situated close to the tanks drove a lift pump which sent water up into the tanks from a nearby well.
Named after the large water tanks which once occupied the nearby foreshore parkland.
'The Tanks' swimming hole has become a family favourite for Forster visitors and locals alike with high waves over the rocks, sending waterfalls cascading down into the placid section on the other side where bathing, snorkelling and exploring small rock pools are enjoyed.
The attractiveness of the venue is increased with picnic, toilet and barbecue facilities being available at the close by Pebbly Beach.
