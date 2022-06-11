MIDCOAST Council remains upbeat that the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree will be right for play when the 2022-23 Manning cricket season starts in October.
"Staff are confident that the field will be fine for use during the 2022-23 (cricket) season,'' a council spokesperson said.
Council was replying to concerns expressed by Manning Cricket historian and author Les Eastaway.
The oval, named in honour of the Manning's only test cricketer, has been badly impacted by the wet start to 2022.
Mr Eastaway said he doubts the oval would be in any condition for cricket in October unless council starts rehabilitation work soon.
Mr Eastaway is critical that the oval has been allowed to fall into decline.
He walked across the field last week and said parts of the ground there are 'nothing more than swamp.'
The grass is overgrown both in the centre of the park and on the extremities. Mr Eastaway described it as an 'eyesore'.
"The weather has improved in the last week or so, but unless the grass is cut the ground won't dry out,'' Mr Eastway added.
Johnny Martin Oval is used for senior and junior cricket matches along with representative fixtures.
Manning Valley AFL club also uses the park.
The club's Auskick co-ordinator Zoe Barby said members last Sunday mowed and whipper snipped an area at the park so the Auskick program for 5 to 12-year-olds could be held there for the first time this year.
More work will be carried out there this week.
"We have been given permission by council to host a DIY Big Freeze 8 at the Johnny Martin Oval, where we'll attempt to kick 4000 goals in four hours to raise $1000 or more for Fight Motor Neurone Disease,'' Zoe added. This will be on Sunday, June 26 from 10am.
In response to an inquiry MidCoast Council said: "Excessive rainfall experienced during 2022 has significantly impacted the condition of sports fields across the Mid-Coast region.
"A number of sports fields, including Johnny Martin Oval, have been closed for an extended period due to wet weather.
"Staff are regularly monitoring ground conditions at Johnny Martin Oval with a view to undertaking mowing as soon as it is possible to walk on the field without causing damage. At this time this isn't possible.
"We have been fortunate to have minimal rainfall over the last week which has been helpful, but continued favourable weather is needed before works can be undertaken on Johnny Martin Oval.
"Unfortunately, the long range forecast is for above average rainfall for coming months so it is likely that there will be ongoing challenges for council and the sporting community in regard to accessing fields.
"Beyond mowing, until the ground dries out it is too early to say what else may need to be done to ensure the playing surface is fit for purpose for the upcoming cricket season.
"It may be the case that rolling, grass seeding or turfing is required but staff are confident that the field will be fine for use during the 2022/23 (cricket) season.
"Should Johnny Martin Oval be unavailable, council staff would work with Manning senior and junior cricket associations to identify alternate venues.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
