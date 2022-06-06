ONE of the greats of Group Three Rugby League, Robert 'Rocky' Laurie has died, aged 66.
A five-eighth, Laurie started and finished his career with Wauchope. He was signed by Eastern Suburbs in 1976 and was a member of the side that year that won the World Club Challenge when beating English team St Helens.
Laurie switched to South Sydney in 1978 and in 1980 he was the inaugural winner of the Dally M Player of the Year. He remains the only South Sydney player to win the award.
He returned to the Roosters in 1981 and played one game for NSW. He played in 122 first-grade games with Easts and Souths, where he scored 28 tries.
Aged 27, Laurie moved back to Wauchope as captain-coach in 1983. He steered the Blues to three successive grand finals, a victory over Taree Old Bar in 1984 was sandwiched by upset defeats by Taree United in 1983 and 85.
He captained Country Firsts against City in 1983 and also on a short tour of New Zealand. He also led a North Coast side coached by Kevin Hardy to the final of the Country Championships in 1983. This was the first time North Coast had made a Country final.
Between 1986 and 1989 Laurie played and coached at Inverell and Maitland, captaining Northern Division to a win over the touring Great Britain side in 1988 at Tamworth. He returned to Wauchope in 1990 and captained North Coast to a win over France at Wauchope that year.
Laurie was inducted into the Group Three Hall of Fame in 2017.
"The Wauchope Rugby League Club, the rugby league community and community in general is in mourning as have lost a true champion,'' a post of the Wauchope Rugby League Club Facebook page reads.
"Rocky is one of Wauchope Blues favourite sons and he will be remembered as one of the best footballers to wear the blue and red. He will also be remembered as a champion bloke, mate and family man.
"Rocky Laurie you helped put Wauchope on the map and we will never ever forget you!!
"Wauchope Blues would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Laurie family, close relatives and friends.
"RIP ROCK. I'm sure you will teach everyone up there how to sing Country Roads and Lights on the Road and we are also sure that you won't let anyone beat you at euchre.
"Goodbye to one of the greats.''
