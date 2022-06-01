Great Lakes Advocate

This year's World Environment Day theme is #OnlyOneEarth

June 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Simon Return and Earn Tuncurry.

Ahead of World Environment Day this Sunday, June 5, local not-for-profit social enterprise, Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) is encouraging the Mid-Coast community to spark change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.