Ahead of World Environment Day this Sunday, June 5, local not-for-profit social enterprise, Resource Recovery Australia (RRA) is encouraging the Mid-Coast community to spark change.
This year's World Environment Day theme is #OnlyOneEarth, a reminder to us all that we need to be a part of the change.
RRA Mid-Coast operations manager, Russell Ping, reminded the community of the changes we have already seen because of individuals taking action.
"We have to work together to heal our environment," Mr Ping said.
"We've done it before by banning dangerous chemicals, restoring millions of hectares of land and marine ecosystems and protecting endangered species," he said.
RRA's Return and Earn depot at Tuncurry Waste Management Centre has been an instigator of change since it opened in 2017.
The depot has recycled more than 26 million containers to date.
The depot is part of Return and Earn, NSW's largest litter prevention initiative that has seen over 7.4 billion containers recycled at more than 620 collection points.
Mr Ping said the impacts of the Return and Earn depot on the community and environment have been impressive.
"Together, as a community, we have saved over 152 million litres of water, over 33 million megajoules of energy, 1144 tonnes of waste from landfill and over 3120 tonnes of CO2 emissions through the Return and Earn program," Mr Ping said.
The community impact is just as great as the environmental impact though.
"Eight locals have gained employment and training opportunities as a result of the Return and Earn depot at Tuncurry.
"Community groups have benefited from donations and refunds to support their programs.
"The impacts are hard to measure but mean great things for our Mid-Coast community."
The RRA team is encouraging the community to spark change to mark World Environment Day.
"Change can be as simple as repairing, buying second-hand or recycling problem waste.
"Choosing to purchase second-hand goods has a great impact on the environment because manufacturing is the most energy and resource-intensive part of the product lifecycle.
You can visit the Return and Earn depot and Reviva Tuncurry Reuse Shop at the end of Midge Orchid Road, Tuncurry.
