Great Lakes Advocate

The single use plastic bags will be banned from June 1

May 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightweight plastic bags banned

The ban on lightweight plastic bags will officially come into force across the State from June 1 in line with the stage one of the NSW Government's single-use plastics ban.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.