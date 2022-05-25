Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys back on the road this Saturday, heading north to meet Sawtell.

By Mick McDonald
May 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOUTHERN United players want a game in Coastal Premier League football.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.