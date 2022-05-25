SOUTHERN United players want a game in Coastal Premier League football.
Forster-Tuncurry Hawks made it two impressive wins from two starts in Group Three Rugby League while Forster Tuncurry Dolphins require more players in Lower North Coast Rugby Union.
That's the state of play in the three football codes in this soggy season.
A heavy ground didn't hold back the Hawks as they thumped Taree City 48-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.
It's the second time in two games the Hawks have posted more than 40 points.
They're scheduled to meet Port City at Port Macquarie on Saturday. The Breakers are one of three clubs yet to play a game due to the on-going wet weather and resulting closed fields.
Southern United's game last week against Coffs Harbour club Northern Storm scheduled for last Saturday at Boronia Park was another victim of the wet weather, giving the Ospreys yet another match they'll have to catch-up.
The Ospreys will be back on the road this Saturday, heading north to meet Sawtell.
Forster Tuncurry Dolphins were again short staffed for the clash against unbeaten Wallamba at Nabiac and the lack of numbers eventually took a toll, with the Bulls coming away big winners.
The Dolphins need more players.
At least the Great Lakes Netball Association's representative teams had a game, playing in a carnival at Taree on Sunday.
Learn rugby and league results in tomorrow's print and online editions.
