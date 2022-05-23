Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council

May 23 2022 - 8:00am
Household problem waste collections services halted

A major fire at a Sydney processing facility which accepts problem waste from across the State has resulted in a delay in collecting this household rubbish.

