Household problem waste collections services halted

A major fire at a Sydney processing facility which accepts problem waste from across the State has resulted in a delay in collecting this household rubbish.
"We are currently unable to accept household problem wastes due to a disruption caused by major fires at Cleanaway's processing facility for problem wastes in Sydney," MidCoast Council waste service manager, David Rees said.
According to a spokesperson from the NSW EPA, repairs to the facility could take up to two months.
"We are asking customers to store household problem waste in a safe place until services can recommence," Mr Rees said.
"We will continue to keep you updated."
Household problem waste includes paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor oil, other oils, car batteries, household batteries, smoke detectors and fluoro globes and tubes.
