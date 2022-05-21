Great Lakes Advocate

Bulahdelah Central School

May 21 2022 - 9:00pm
BCS primary zone cross country team takes a well earned rest following competition.

Bulahdelah Central School student, Banjo Edwards ran to a fourth place in the 11 year boys' zone cross country championships earlier this month.

