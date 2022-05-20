Bulahdelah Central School Year 7 students are developing a range of skills by using different forms of technology through the technology-mandatory course.
Classes are operated on a rotational basis.
Advertisement
Students recently completed the first rotation in the context areas of woodwork, food technology and coding.
The timber class constructed two projects, a door stopper and a jewellery box during the four-week rotation.
The boxes were made from radiata pine and took two weeks to complete.
Making the jewellery box was really good because I can now keep all my rings and neck laces in it and keep them safe.- Amarlieah Mobbs
The construction process involved measuring, cutting, sanding, securing joints, fitting an inlay and applying a wax finish.
Students enjoyed seeing their projects develop from basic raw materials into a finished product.
"Making the jewellery box was really good because I can now keep all my rings and neck laces in it and keep them safe," Amarlieah Mobbs said.
"I learnt a lot of new skills and realised that I am capable of helping out with maintenance work at home," Adayna Aro said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.