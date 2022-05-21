Australia's longest-running and most popular all-historic motorsport event, Historic Winton, will be held on May 28-29 at Winton Motor Raceway, near Benalla.
Tickets are now available online from ticketebo.com.au/historicwinton .
Advertisement
Organiser and president of the Austin 7 Club, Len Kerwood said that the Austin 7 Club was thrilled to be holding this iconic race meet again.
"Spectators will see more than 40 historic car, motorcycle and sidecar races and the traditional Sunday Parade Lap of selected display vehicles."
The 45th Historic Winton reintroduces official displays and organisers invite spectators to bring their historic cars, bikes, trucks, buses, caravans and other vehicles for a massive car park display.
The second big news for this year's event is that it is the 50th year that the Austin 7 Club has been holding historic motorsport events at Winton Motor Raceway.
"Prior to Historic Winton, the Club ran sprints and time trial events at the venue," he said.
"These lead to the bigger Historic Winton event being created, after competitors expressed a keen interest.
"Historic Winton has been renowned for a special camaraderie for decades, with many ongoing interstate friendships made at the track."
It is one of the largest sporting events in rural Victoria and is unique for its great views of the entire track.
Be it cars or bikes you are well catered for at Historic Winton
I'll be speaking to Len Kerwood. The interview goes to air nationally on Road Ramblings tomorrow, 21 May.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.